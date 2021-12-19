Listen Live
There will be no in person services today at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Antigonish & St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Bayfield. The online service is available on their Facebook page Parish of Three Harbours.
Port Hawkesbury: Please be advised the Canso Causeway is now open to all traffic.
Police and Motor Vehicle Compliance personnel in Pictou County organized checkpoints this weekend. From late Friday and early Saturday morning, three people were charged with impaired driving,. Police also issued 24 other tickets including no insurance, no license, expired inspection, driving while revoked, and expired registration. The checkpoints are part of Operation Christmas and MADD […]
Nova Scotia has a record high 426 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 296 cases in Central Zone, 70 cases in Eastern Zone, 35 cases in Northern Zone and 25 cases in Western Zone On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,996 tests. The province did not […]
LOCAL SPORTS NS Under 15 League: On the road, the Novas defeated the Western Hurricanes 3-1. Today – Novas vs Wolverines @ Halifax Forum, Noon. NATIONAL SPORTS Warren Foegele scored twice, including the third-period winner, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an […]