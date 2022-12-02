Listen Live
Bus 153, driven by Allison Freeman taking students home from Inverness Education Centre/Academy is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Adult Pickup hockey will be cancelled for this evening at the St. Mary’s Recplex.
Lost: A sum of money Friday afternoon at the Antigonish Superstore parking lot. Call (902) 714-5779.
New Book Celebrations Rug Hooking and and the contribution o...10:47 am | Read Full Article
A new book celebrates Nova Scotia’s rug hooking heritage and a Pictou County family’s connection in producing patterns that were sold around the world. “The Garrett Bluenose Patterns” from Nimbus Publishing and compiled by The Teachers Branch of the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia, tells the story of New Glasgow’s Garrett family, who for […]
X-Ring Ceremony to be Held Saturday10:37 am | Read Full Article
The Annual StFX X Ring Ceremony is set for Saturday, December 3. 936 students will receive their class rings at the ceremony, with 63 students unable to attend. The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony is X allum and ’98 grad Dr. Tania Sullivan, head of the ER at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. The ceremony […]
Basketball’s Katie Upham and Deon Ejim named St. FX At...9:56 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Basketball guard Katie Upham was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Upham, a fourth year student from North River, NS played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In Friday’s 79-57 win at Dalhousie she scored 9 points and had 8 rebounds and 11 assists, breaking the STFX single-game assist record […]