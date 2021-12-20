Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
It's another record day of new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are 485 new infections. http://bit.ly/3mgDuUD
Province Reports 485 New Cases of COVID-193:47 pm | Read Full Article
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia continues to climb. Heath and Wellness Department officials report 485 new infections, a record high single-day total. It eclipses the previous one-day record, set yesterday at 476. It marks the fifth day in a row there has been a new record high single day total […]
Central Nova MP says a lot of Accomplished in Fall Sitting o...10:30 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says some important pieces of legislation were passed in the House of Commons during the fall sitting. Fraser says the bills adopted included legislation to help businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Fraser says the supports will help those still facing challenges, including the tourism and hospitality industry and the […]
Sports Roundup – December 196:18 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS NS Under 15 League: On the road, the Novas defeated the Western Hurricanes 3-1. Today – Novas vs Wolverines @ Halifax Forum, Noon. NATIONAL SPORTS Warren Foegele scored twice, including the third-period winner, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an […]