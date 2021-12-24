Listen Live
Mayor, Warden and both Councils wish you and yours a safe and happy holiday season!
Province Reports 611 New Cases of COVID-193:44 pm | Read Full Article
There are 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That’s down a bit from Thursday’s single-day record of 689 new infections. Central Zone is reporting 393 new cases, while Eastern Zone has 60, Northern Zone has 59 and Western Zone has 99. There are an estimated 4,266 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; […]
Gasoline Stands Pat, Diesel Rises in Latest UARB Price Setti...9:54 am | Read Full Article
For many motorists, you won’t notice a change when you fuel up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. The price of gasoline is unchanged this week. The minimum price of gasoline remains at $1.34.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.35.2 on Cape Breton. Diesel is up by 1.5 cents […]
Randy Crouse of Antigonish named Baseball Canada Volunteer o...9:28 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish’s Randy Crouse is the recipient of the 2021 Baseball Canada Volunteer of the Year Award. Created in 2001, the award is meant to recognize the contribution of a dedicated, enthusiastic person who has devoted at least ten years of volunteering within their provincial association. A post on the Baseball Canada Web site stated Crouse […]