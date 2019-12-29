Listen Live
RCMP are investigating a man was found dead on the side of Meiklefield Road in Pictou County. http://bit.ly/351XKxV
Richmond County RCMP ask public’s help after Fishing B...2:01 pm | Read Full Article
The Richmond County RCMP is investigating the sinking of a fishing boat in St. Peter’s Canal this week. The sinking was reported to police on Thursday. The boat was later removed from the canal and examined. RCMP say the initial investigation has concluded the incident is suspicious. It’s believed the sinking occurred sometime between Wednesday […]
RCMP Investigate the death of a Man on a Pictou County Highw...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
Local RCMP are investigating after locating a deceased man on the side of the road in Pictou County. Just after 11 a.m. yesterday, Pictou County District RCMP responded to a call of a deceased man located at the roadside of Meiklefield Rd. The 39-year-old man’s overturned vehicle was located nearby. Police don’t believe the death […]
Ryan MacInnis, son of NHL great Al MacInnis a recent call-up...10:12 pm | Read Full Article
A hockey player with local ties was a recent call-up to the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. Ryan MacInnis, son of Port Hood native and former NHL standout native Al MacInnis, was promoted from the Blue Jackets farm team in Cleveland last Friday. MacInnis, a forward, was returned to Cleveland on Monday. Facebook Twitter