Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Note from the Antigonish Arena: due to a scheduling conflict, today's family skate will go from 5pm to 6pm today.
Bus 153, driven by Allison Freeman taking students home from Inverness Education Centre/Academy is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Adult Pickup hockey will be cancelled for this evening at the St. Mary’s Recplex.
One man dies and a woman seriously injured in Two Car Crash ...12:01 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish County District RCMP say one person is dead and another has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a two car collision in James River. Police say crash occurred at 4:30 Saturday afternoon in a construction zone on Highway 104 near exit 30 involving a Toyota Yaris and a Toyota Corolla. The two […]
St. FX Class of 2023 announces General Support Fund as Class...11:32 am | Read Full Article
StFX Class of 23 senior class co-presidents Ryder Ferris and Renee MacLeod announced the senior class gift from the 2023 grads is The unXpected Class of 2023 relief fund. Ferris said it underscores the desire to help future students during their time at StFX. McLeod said since arriving at the university, the 20203 class experienced […]
Sports Roundup – December 46:12 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS U15: Two losses for local teams, as the Novas fell 5-3 to the Rangers at Antigonish Arena, while the Wearwell Bombers were shut out 5-0 by the Storm. Today, the Novas host the Storm at Noon at the Arena, while the Bombers face the Gulls on the road. U16 AAA: In Truro, the […]