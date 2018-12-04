Listen Live
X-Ring Recipients told Wearing the Ring Carries Great Respon...9:07 am | Read Full Article
Monday was an exciting day for about 900 senior students at St. FX University, as they received their coveted class ring, better known as the X-Ring. The guest speaker at the X-Ring ceremony was the University’s Manager of Student Experience Augy Jones, who told the students wearing the X-ring carries great responsibility. Jones says over the course […]
Province announces grants from its ACCESS-Ability Program8:45 am | Read Full Article
A number of municipalities and community groups in northeastern Nova Scotia are receiving provincial grants to improve accessibility to local buildings. The grants, through province’s Community ACCESS-Ability program, ranges from 42-hundred to 10-thousand dollars. Local municipal units to receive funding include the towns of Port Hawkesbury and Westville. Among the local groups to receive capital […]
Hockey’s Schurman, Cook, named St. FX Athletes of the Week12:37 pm | Read Full Article
StFX has selected its Female and male Athletes of the Week The Female Athlete of the week is X-Women hockey forward Lydia Schurman. Schurman played two strong games for the X-Women last week. She scored the first goal on Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over Saint Mary’s and also played well up front in StFX’s close […]