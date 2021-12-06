Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Late Bus:
413, Sherbrooke, Merv MacMillan, St Mary's Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning
313, Antigonish East, Dawn Boyle, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy, 60 minutes late this morning
Due to mechanical issues..
Happy Birthday Blake Warcop of North Grant, we've got a voucher with your name on it, and we'll send it along to you.... Enjoy and have a super day.
One Person sent to Hospital in Car-Pedestrian Collision in N...7:22 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police say one person was taken to hospital from a car-pedestrian collision on East River Road near McColl Street Friday evening. Police say officers and the town’s Fire Department were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. The pedestrian , a 61-year-old man from Pictou County, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital and later transported to a Halifax hospital. […]
Award Winning Journalist and Author Linden MacIntyre Conferr...7:44 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX University honoured one of its own at Fall Convocation. The school conferred an honourary degree to 1964 graduate Linden MacIntyre, an award winning journalist and author. MacIntyre, in his address, says the real significance of graduation comes into focus gradually. MacIntrye says for him, the ramification of his own graduation kicked in later […]
Sports Roundup – December 56:27 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Maritime League: Another road loss for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, 7-5 to the Miramichi Timberwolves. NS Under 15: The Novas doubled the Truro Bearcats 4-2 at the Antigonish Arena. Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects’ Julia MacDonald scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Rockets in Moncton. […]