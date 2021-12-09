Listen Live
Here's a link to our Cancellations this morning.... https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/photos/a.388826109666/10159189757374667/ also at http://989xfm.ca, need to get one one, please click on submissions.
As a cautionary measure, the Antigonish AA Munro Jr B Bulldogs game at home and away to Pictou has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the new year. The Bulldogs will return. To action on Jan 9th when they make the trip to Springhill to play the Cumberland Co Blues.
Province identifies 34 new Cases of COVID-194:16 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 34 new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 18 recoveries. There are 14 new infections in Eastern Zone, 13 in Central Zone, six in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone. There is a cluster of cases in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in […]
Questions raised about Work Interruption In Port Hawkesbury ...9:35 am | Read Full Article
One town councillor in Port Hawkesbury had questions about the interruption to work at the intersection of the Old Sydney Road and Granville Street. During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall wanted to know why work stopped, and if there is a date of completion for the project. CAO Terry Doyle responded […]
X-Men Hockey’s Liam Hawel named AUS Male Athlete of the Week9:44 am | Read Full Article
Liam Hawel of the St. Francis Xavier University men’s hockey team is the Subway Atlantic University Sport male athlete of the week. A first-year business student from Arnprior, Ontario, Hawel contributed four points to the X-Men’s 8-6 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies on Wednesday night. His two goals and two assists earned him the […]