Found: A black Wallet, between the Dollar Store and Post Office in Antigonish. Can be claimed at the Dollar Store.
Update, 1:30 p.m., Hwy 104 is now open near #Tracadie
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher keeping Communication Lines ...1:12 pm | Read Full Article
With a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town remains in contact with public health and StFX. Boucher said residents worked hard over the last two years to keep numbers down. Even now with things starting to open up with high vaccine rates, the mayor noted covid infections are […]
Antigonish Town and County look to become a Tourist Destinat...1:02 pm | Read Full Article
During a special meeting last night, the Town of Antigonish approved $27,000 in funding for a plan to help the town and county become more of a tourism destination for cycling and mountain biking. Spearheaded by the Antigonish Tourism Association, the plan looks to add bike parking stations in the town, bike storage, repair, and […]
X-Men Hockey’s Liam Hawel named AUS Male Athlete of the Week9:44 am | Read Full Article
Liam Hawel of the St. Francis Xavier University men’s hockey team is the Subway Atlantic University Sport male athlete of the week. A first-year business student from Arnprior, Ontario, Hawel contributed four points to the X-Men’s 8-6 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies on Wednesday night. His two goals and two assists earned him the […]