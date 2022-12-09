Listen Live
RCMP are investigating the sinking of a boat in the Canso area. https://bit.ly/3W6VYGn
Officials with the Strait Regional Centre for Education say they are seeing a rise in absenteeism as various illnesses sweep across the province. https://bit.ly/3BiCmqY
Due to physical plant issues, classes at Fanning Education Centre & Canso Academy are cancelled on Friday.
Police lay Drug and Tobacco related charges After Searching ...8:37 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged a man with drug offences. On December 5th as part of an ongoing investigation, Antigonish RCMP SCEU, with assistance from the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Antigonish County District RCMP and Guysborough County District RCMP, searched a property in Linwood, where a 35-year-old man was arrested. […]
Absenteeism Rising at Strait Regional Centre for Education12:46 pm | Read Full Article
The head of the Strait Regional Centre for Education stated there has been an uptick in absenteeism from local schools over the past number of weeks. When asked about the numbers of students out sick, SRCE regional executive director Paul Landry pointed to a recent press conference held by Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer […]
X-Men Hockey’s Josh Nelson named USports Male Hockey P...8:17 am | Read Full Article
X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is USports Male hockey player of the Week. Nelson, a third year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week. In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a […]