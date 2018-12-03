Boy born to Shauna and Evan Ryan, Port Hawkesbury
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
At @stfxuniversity Fall Convocation over the weekend, 20 Licensed Practical Nurses were conferred Nursing Degrees, a first for the Rankin School of Nursing. https://t.co/0DLgTDZPux
Late Bus: 446, Guysborough, Bobby Pelley, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 15 minutes late this morning, road construction
East Coast Credit Union CEO says Partnering With the Antigon...10:33 am | Read Full Article
The East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre is officially open for business after a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries on Friday. The facility is shared between the Antigonish Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 and CACL Antigonish. Ken Shea, president and CEO of East Coast Credit Union, said the Credit Union has always been […]
At St. FX Fall Conovation 20 LPN’s receive their Nursi...8:52 am | Read Full Article
It’s a first for St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing. At the university’s fall convocation over the weekend, 20 students who are also Licensed Practical Nurses received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree under an Acceleration Option program. Four of the students also completed an advance major project. The acting director of the […]
Great Meet in Halifax for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Te...9:46 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST competed at Dalhousie University the Dec. 1st &2nd weekend for their third meet of the year. The weekend was a fast meet with swimmers from throughout Nova Scotia as well as Newfoundland. PHAST was represented by 21 Age Group level athletes in the third qualifying meet for the […]