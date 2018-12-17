BOY – Meaghan and Chris Mills, St Andrews
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Dec 18: NS Early Childhood Development Intervention Services Offices closed and visits cancelled in Antigonish, Guysborough and Port Hawkesbury.
Stellarton Police Warn Residents of a Email and Fax Scam12:56 pm | Read Full Article
Stellarton Police say some of its residents have fallen victim to an ongoing scam that has affected individuals and businesses across the province. Police say the hoax involves emails and faxes sent in an attempt to extort money by use of threats. The sender claims there will be some sort of extreme action taken if […]
Antigonish Arts House Fall Programming A Success12:45 pm | Read Full Article
Officials with the Arts House in Antigonish are pleased with its fall programming that wrapped up on Friday. Operations Manager Evan Curley says they had two sessions; one that began in September and the second in November. Curley says it’s now looking ahead to its winter courses. Registration is now open, classes begin January 14th. Among the […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nov...6:49 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]