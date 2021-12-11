St. James United Church
Phone:
9028630452
Email:
Cancellation:
12
Nova Scotia Health’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics will be offering drop-in vaccination (Pfizer) for anyone aged 5+ in Eastern Zone to help support vaccine accessibility. Learn more: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/nova-scotia-health-vaccine-outreach-clinics-offering-drop-pfizer-vaccines-anyone-aged-5-eastern
The Public Health Mobile Unit will be in Antigonish Friday, Saturday and Sunday to offer free PCR COVID-19 testing to all ages. The PCR swish and gargle test will be on site for ages 4 to 18. Learn more: http://www.nshealth.ca/news/public-health-mobile-unit-providing-covid-19-testing-st-fx-university-weekend
#Antigonish folks! Community COVID-19 testing is happening today at @stfxuniversity’s Keating Centre! Open to the public (all Antigo-nose welcome, not just students) 🙌 Pop in for a nose tickle, they have take home tests too!!! 🙌 #testtoprotect #hohohomeholidaytesting
The province is reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 today. In its Saturday update, the Health and Wellness Department says there are 64 new infections in Central Zone, 52 in Eastern Zone, 10 in Northern Zone and three in Western Zone. Because of the outbreak at St. FX University, the number of cases being released […]
St. FX University has announced it will discontinue in-person exams for the December Exam Period. The change comes into effect Saturday. In a release, the school says it made the change after Nova Scotia Public Health announced a new isolation policy that significantly impacts its ability to conduct in-person exams. Public Health has indicated in-person exams are safe, […]
LOCAL SPORTS NS Under 18: Weeks Majors are in Halifax at 7 to play the Macs. NS Under 15: The Novas are on the road to take on the Gulls at 6:45, while the Wear Well Bombers/Cole Harbour game has been postponed. Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects game versus the Edza West […]