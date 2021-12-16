BOY – Maggie MacDonald and Bryden Boudreau, Lower South River
Nova Scotia records 287 New Cases of COVID-193:52 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 287 new cases of COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials says there are 191 new infections in Central Zone, 57 in Eastern Zone, 24 in Northern Zone and 15 in Western Zone. There are no new cases reported at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community. Two residents and two staff members from […]
Antigonish County Warden Pleased with Disaster Relief From t...10:29 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron is pleased with disaster relief being offered by the province for damage not covered by insurance from the heavy rains late last month. It provides up to $200,000 for uninsurable losses. McCarron says several homeowners in the county have sustained property damage, and this program will help. McCarron says […]
Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series to be launched in 2022; Ri...11:39 am | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway in James River, will be the anchor track for the inaugural season of the Maritime AllStar Sportsman Series in 2022. The high banks of Riverside will host three races, Sydney Speedway, Lake Doucette Motor Speedway in Salmon River near Digby and Centre for Speed in Shediac, New Brunswick will have one race […]