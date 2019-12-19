BOY – Erin and Lance Hawley, Port Hawkesbury
Public Notice: Please be advised that the Town of Antigonish will be carrying out water line flushing on Friday, December 20, 2019 on Hillcrest Street.
With an announcement by the Premier looming tomorrow, Northern Pulp's owners are warning of closure if the province doesn't grant an extension to the deadline for use of the Beat Harbour effluent treatment facility. http://bit.ly/2Z42FNr
Antigonish County to Support Proposed Movie Project1:29 pm | Read Full Article
Following a presentation to joint council, Antigonish County Council is offering funding for a proposed movie project coming to the area. Back in August, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher spoke about a conversation she had with writer-director-actor and former are resident Shelly Thompson, who is looking to film a movie in Antigonish, possibly next summer. Thompson […]
Province to Provide Drinking Water to Schools in the New Yea...1:21 pm | Read Full Article
The provincial Education Department has announced government will provide drinking water to 324 public schools in January, until lead testing in all schools can be completed. That includes 284 schools that haven’t been tested yet and 40 schools that have been tested and require drinking water. So far 86 of Nova Scotia’s 370 public schools […]
MacDonald called up to Cape Breton Eagles12:49 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter