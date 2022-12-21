GIRL – Savannah Aucoin and Todd Hinkley, Cheticamp
If you know Cape Breton fiddle music, you’ve likely been honoured to have had Dougie MacPhee share the stage with you. We are all so fortunate to have known him. Now his fingers shall rest. May he rest in peace. Our condolences 🎹
Environment Canada is watching a storm that could bring rain and high winds to the local area. https://bit.ly/3GjC8D7
Pictou County District RCMP Investigate Break-in at a church...12:33 pm | Read Full Article
The Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a break-in that occurred last month at the Blair Presbyterian Church in Garden of Eden. Police were alerted of the incident on November 25th. RCMP investigators learned that between November 13th and November 25th, thieves got into the building, taking a silver communion chalice and two silver communion pitchers. […]
Municipality of Pictou County seeks proposals to Demolish Ea...9:55 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County council is looking to demolish the former East Pictou Rural High School. The Municipality of Pictou County posted its decision on the municipality’s website Tuesday afternoon. Council stated the former school is a landmark in Pictou East and holds memories for people, but after many attempts to find a suitable use for the […]
Three WearWell Bombers Players off to League Showcase Game12:34 pm | Read Full Article
Three members of the Pictou County WearWell Bombers are off to the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League Showcase Game in Truro on December 27th. Jacob Campbell, Cal Green and Max MacKinnon will be part of the annual event where the top second year Under 15 players in the league are selected to participate […]