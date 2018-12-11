Girl to Danielle and Philippe Hache of Cheticamp Backroad, Cheticamp
Two Local Motorists Test Positive for THC12:30 pm | Read Full Article
Local RCMP say two drivers tested positive for THC over the weekend. Both were stopped by RCMP Eastern Traffic Services and within 24 hours of one another. In both cases, the traffic stops occurred at RCMP checkpoints and the drivers provided samples of their oral fluid for testing. Both drivers were taken to a hospital […]
Anaconda Mining files Updated Technical Report on its Propos...6:54 am | Read Full Article
Anaconda Mining Inc. announced the filing of the updated technical report for its proposed Goldboro Gold Project in Guysborough County. The technical report is available on the company’s website at www.anacondamining.com. In a release from the company, Dustin Angelo, president and CEO of Anaconda Mining, stated the filing represents the culmination of significant milestones in the development […]
Good Results for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team at Nov...6:49 am | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team saw a promising squad of Nova Tech swimmers compete it Nova Tech North #2 in Sydney on December 8th. Oliver Long swam to his Gold Medal graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group level competition. Brien Langley achieved his Silver Medal level times. “Many swimmers recorded new personal best […]