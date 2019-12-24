BOY – Lisa Kidd and Peter MacInnis, Port Hood
An arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend in New Glasgow. http://bit.ly/399h1Ri
Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says it was an eventful year both locally and provincially, including the opening of a new accessible ballfield and a skatepark. http://bit.ly/2PRsv44
Children’s Wish Foundation grants wish of Faith Swinke...10:47 am | Read Full Article
It was an exciting day for Faith Swinkels-MacLean of Antigonish and her family. At a ceremony at the 989XFM studios this morning, the Children’s Wish Foundation granted Faith’s wish, to visit Disney World in Florida. Faith’s mother, Jillian Swinkels, says the family is looking forward to the trip. The family leaves January 2nd. Swinkels says […]
New Glasgow’s Year highlighted by collaborations with ...8:43 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says it was a busy 2019 for the town. She says a key highlight is the development of a fixed transit route with the Town of Stellarton. Dicks says the six municipalities in Pictou County have worked together on a number of projects including contributing to a recruitment and retention […]
Sports Roundup – December 226:52 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS At the Wellness Centre, the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets edged out the Valley Wildcats 5-4, while the CB West Islanders beat the Halifax McDonalds 5-3. Today, it’s Pictou County’s turn to play the McDonalds at the Halifax Forum at 12:30 today, and the Islanders visit Cole Harbour at 11 am. Today, the […]