The province is asking residents to take more personal responsibility when it comes to dealing with COVID-19. During a COVID-19 update today, Houston said the province reported 522 lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including 11 duplicate cases, for a total of 511 new cases. There are 25 patients in hospital, three of whom are in the ICU. There are no new cases related to the outbreak at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish. Nova Scotia reported 7,594 positive covid 19 cases over the last two weeks. Thankfully, said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, we are not experiencing the level of hospitalization and illness that we saw in previous variants. Houston noted the Omicron is everywhere and the return to zero cases days is a ways away. For example, Houston said people who test positive are asked to both isolate and let their contacts know. He also said the recent rise in cases means a shift in focus to boosting. Starting next week, booking for booster doses will open to people age 30 and older. Appointments can be booked for at least 168 days after completing a primary series. Pharmacies will continue to be key in delivering COVID-19 vaccine across the province. The Province is working with the Nova Scotia Health Authority to enlist the services of anyone who is able to help administer vaccine, including existing and retired healthcare professionals. Anyone who has the expertise to administer a vaccine, or those interested in helping in a clinic in a non-medical role, can express their interest to support at nshealth.ca/covidjobs