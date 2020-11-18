Decision on AUS Winter Sports expected soon

The head of Atlantic University Sport says they hope to announce a decision on the winter sport season sometime next week.

Phil Currie, executive director for the AUS, said staff held discussions with the four health sectors in each of the Atlantic provinces for the proposed return to play framework. Currie called it a complicated process, adding they are cautiously optimistic about getting back to some level of competition.

Winter sports for the AUS include hockey, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and curling.