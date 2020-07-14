deCoste Centre Preparing to Re-Open in August with Reduced Capacity

The deCoste Centre in Pictou is reopening for musical performances starting next month

The facility is set to reopen on August 3, with 100 available seats or 25 per cent of its capacity.

Other Covid related measures include distanced seating, contactless ticket service online and over the phone, screens for the box office and bar, controlled floor traffic, and hand sanitizing stations.

Facility executive director Troy Greencorn said the deCoste Centre is unique in that its seating is not fixed so they can move things around. Over the last number of months, they determined how to set up the deCoste Centre so it is safe and comfortable. He said they are trying to find ways to move forward with shows, noting events at the centre brings traffic downtown.

The facility is hosting a trio of outdoor concerts on its deck August 3-5.