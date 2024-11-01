Listen Live

deCoste Culture Hub in Pictou Holds Grand Opening Today

Nov 1, 2024 | Regional News

The deCoste Culture Hub in Pictou is celebrating today.  The facility is having its Grand Opening today.

The Culture Hub includes the town’s library and an upgraded and refreshed performing arts centre.   Other features include  accessibility, expanded meeting and event space, improved ability to host visual art exhibits, a creative area for children and families, a makerspace showcasing new technologies, and improvements like enhanced and expanded washrooms and parking. In addition, there will be dedicated studio space for arts and culture activities such as exhibits and workshops.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the upgrade is significant
Fraser says this upgrade will pay dividends to the local area for generations to come


