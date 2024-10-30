deCoste Culture Hub Planning Grand Opening on Friday

The deCoste Culture Hub will host a grand opening on Friday, November 1.

The deCoste Culture Hub features a modern public library and an updated and refreshed performing arts centre. Other features include accessibility, expanded meeting and event space, improved ability to host visual art exhibits, a creative area for children and families, a makerspace showcasing new technologies, and improvements like enhanced and expanded washrooms and parking. In addition, there will be dedicated studio space for arts and culture activities such as exhibits and workshops.

Troy Greencorn, executive director of the deCoste Performing Arts Centre, said the grand opening will feature a full day of activities including tours, music, the Kilted Chef, artists, and the official opening at 2 p.m..

The overall cost of the upgrades was around $15 million.

For a full list of activities, visit the deCoste Performing Arts Centre Facebook page