Delay in Tabling of Municipality of Antigonish County’s Budget Possible because of Recent Lockdown

While Antigonish County Council is still hoping to unveil its budget later this month, things

might be delayed because of the recent lockdown.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they were hoping to have something by the last week of May but that might change. Next week, staff will look at the community organization grant partnership budget. He says the rest of the information is pretty much put together.

At this point, the warden said council is cautiously optimistic about the tax rates, adding they’re striving to maintain the same rate again this year.