Delightful December is back in the Town of Antigonish

Mayor Sean Cameron says the annual holiday campaign sees Antigonish Town Council offer upfront donations of $3,000 to both the Antigonish Fuel Fund and the Antigonish Food Bank.

Speaking of the holidays, the town’s Santa Clause parade is set for Saturday, November 21, at 6 pm. The parade will leave the Heights, then onto Xavier Drive, then Hawthorne Street to Main Street, then going up Church Street to the finish at the Antigonish Market Square.

Christmas on Main is set for Friday November 27, starting at 6 pm between Church Street and College Street. It will include live music from JP Cormier and Dave Gunning, as well as treat and free family photos.