Delightful December supports the Antigonish Food Bank and the Antigonish Fuel Fund

The Antigonish Food Bank and the Antigonish Fuel Fund received a boost this week thanks to an

initiative by the Town of Antigonish.

For the last three years, through a program called Delightful December, the Town of Antigonish donates the money collected through parking meters in the month of December to the Antigonish Food Bank and the Antigonish Fuel Fund. This year, each group received $3,080.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said it feels good to be able to offer the money and shows the citizen of the area are very giving.

Pat Norman, with the food bank, and Mike MacDonald, with the fuel fund, were on hand during Monday’s regular meeting of council to receive the funds.