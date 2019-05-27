Delorey fields questions at Liberal AGM

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey served as one of the co-chairs of the Nova Scotia Liberal AGM held over the weekend at StFX University. Delorey called AGMs the place where frontline supporters from across the province are able to come together and provide feedback and policy direction to leaders and elected officials.

Delorey, who also serves as the province’s health minister, said he heard from people with questions about health care in Nova Scotia.

Delorey also pointed to the province’s commitment to a fund through communities, culture and heritage to support community participation and engagement around health care professional recruitment. He noted people had questions about the fund, adding a meeting is set for the Annapolis Valley in about a week to discuss the model for the fund with people from across the province.