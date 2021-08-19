Delorey Grateful for the Opportunity as Antigonish MLA and a Member of Cabinet

Outgoing Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says the voter is always right. Delorey lost his bid for a

third term in office in Tuesday’s election, falling to PC challenger Michelle Thompson. Delorey says he enjoyed his time representing the people of the riding of Antigonish.

Delorey says it’s not about the politics, it’s about the public service. Delorey says the public gave him and the Liberals mandates in 2013 and 2017, and now it’s been given to the PC Party.

Delorey says he is also grateful for the opportunity to serve the province in cabinet.

Delorey says he was a part of a number of accomplishments by the Stephen McNeil Liberal government; from tabling two balanced budgets as Finance Minister, legislation to end the flow of effluent at Boat Harbour to the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as Health Minister.