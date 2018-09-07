Delorey In Halifax for Opening of the Legislature

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey is in Halifax this week for the

opening of the Nova Scoita Legislature’s fall session.

When asked about potential questions he might face regarding health care, Delorey said the questions come from the opposition so he couldn’t say where they are planning to focus their attention.

Delorey said the legislative session is always productive, noting the work is important. The specific details of the session from a government agenda perspective will roll out as the session progresses, he added.