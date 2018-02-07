Delorey pleased with additional staffing to Midwife Prorgram in Antigonish

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey is welcoming news of the addition of a new, full-time permanent midwifery position for Antigonish.

It is one of two new positions announced by the Nova Scotia Health Authority; the other is on the South Shore in Bridgewater. The additional hires will bring the number of full-time positions in each area to three.

Delorey says the Antigonish service at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital is well utilized.

Antigonish is one of three regions in the province that offer midwifery services. Delorey says the additions are an effort to sustain the service, which is an important step