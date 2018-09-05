Delorey responds to Information and Privacy Commissioner’s Report

ON August 1, Nova Scotia’s Information and Privacy Commissioner, Catherine Tully, said the commission determined both the Department of Health and Wellness and Sobey’s National Pharmacy Group failed to monitor access to personal information in the Drug Information System.

Last December, the commission began investigating a series of breaches involving a pharmacist at facility operated by Sobeys. The investigation found the pharmacist inappropriately accessed the personal health information of 46 people over two years.

Health and Wellness Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey responded on August 30.

“We take the privacy of personal health information seriously and want Nova Scotians to be confident their personal information is safe,” stated Delorey. ” Steps are being taken to improve the system by increasing privacy training for staff and enhancing the collection of information and statistics.”

In his response, Delorey stated the privacy review office’s report indentified several concerns with a “high trust model”, adding the department is reviewing the model and the review will determine what changes are needed.