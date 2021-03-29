Delorey says Provincial Budget will Have Local Impact

Following the release of last week’s provincial budget and capital plan, Antigonish MLA Randy

Delorey pointed to work at local schools and highway improvements will directly affect the region.

Delorey also pointed to investments supporting those on income assistance, and investments in computer science and technology programs as benefitting the region.

When asked about the projected deficit, Delorey said it is a deficit built as part of a necessary response to covid 19 and not a structural deficit. He said it’s not about balancing the books at all costs; it’s about balancing the books when it is appropriate