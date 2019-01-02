Delorey says Special Olympics Summer Games and announced Twinning of 104 Highway among 2018 Highlights

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey said 2018 was a great year for the area.

One of the biggest highlights was the hosting of the National Special Olympics over the summer. Delorey said it brought Antigonish Town and County together along with StFX. Those bodies along with the hundreds of volunteers help show case the area and the province on the national stage.

Provincially, Delorey pointed to the announced twinning of the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish as exciting news. He also pointed to the changes to the education system with the reform around school boards. Delorey said the Liberals continue to manage finances in a responsible manner, noting they are back to balance.

As for the new year, he said continued work on the highway including the Paq’tnkek interchange, will be positive for the local area and the entire region, adding work at StFX, including Mulroney Hall, will help better serve the school’s students.