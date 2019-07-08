Delorey says support for Cardiorespiratory Unit at St. Martha’s will aid in Doctor Recruitment and Retention

The cardiorespiratory unit at St. Martha’s unveiled its new name last week.

Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital hosted the ribbon cutting for the newly dubbed Sobey Cardiorespiratory Care Unit. The Sobey Foundation presented $1 million to the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation last September as part of the foundation’s initiative to raise $20 million by 2026.

The $1 million in funding money is going towards cardiorespiratory care at the local hospital and will help improve the quality in acute and chronic care for heart and lung diseases.

Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Randy Delorey said the funds will help the area in the field of doctor recruitment and retention.

A release from the hospital states the funding will allow significant advancement in the treatment of patients with heart and lung issues as well as allow for state of the art equipment and advanced training for staff.