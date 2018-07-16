Delorey says there access to family practice physicians is critical, and new program will assist that

Recently Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey announced the selection of 10 new family medicine residency spaces in the province.

Delorey says there is an obvious need for primary care in the province, a critical part of the capacity to provide such care relies on the province’s access to family practice physicians.

A release from the government states six spaces will be at a new training site in Northern Nova Scotia, while another two will be added to an existing site in Cape Breton. One will go to South West Nova and one will be used for residents to gain experience in areas such as mental health or oncology.

The new spaces are part of Dalhousie University’s Family Medicine Residency Training Program. The new site and additional spaces will open next July.