Delorey says Throne Speech includes a recommitment to Envrionmental, Health and Economic Concerns

Antigonish MLA and newly appointed justice minister Randy Delorey said the recent throne

speech, which the province opened up the latest session of the legislature, lays out the vision and direction of the government over the coming months.

Delorey said the speech included a recommitment around environmental, health, and economic concerns.

When asked about he wants to take on during this session, Delorey noted his new roles come with a number of priorities. Delorey introduced Bill 1, which restricts articles belonging to police agents and officers. Other areas he mentioned included tackling systemic issues in the justice system to ensure it provide equitable justice for all Nova Scotians.