Demand and Donations up for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Toy Drive Plus

Residents of Antigonish Town and County have opened their wallets again this year in support of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Toy Drive Plus.

One of the organizers of the drive, Clarence DeYoung says as expected, demand for their service was higher this year. DeYoung says area residents responded to the increased demand by donating more to the drive.

DeYoung says their program winds down later this week. He says they will be available until Friday at Antigonish Market Square or by phone at (902) 867 2648 to handle any last minute requests or donations.