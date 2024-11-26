Demand at Pictou County Food Bank East Rising

The Pictou County Food Bank East, located at 410 Granville Street in New Glasgow, saw an increase in clients over the last year.

Shelley Manning, volunteer and board member with the food bank, said they end up helping between 550-600 clients per month. With that said, she noted they already served around 600 people this month. Heading into the holidays and winter, Manning said they expect to see even more people come in before the end of the year.

She noted about two or three months ago, the food bank saw a dip in donations. Since then, the community response was phenomenal, with donations coming from individuals, schools, churches, businesses, and local retailers.

The Pictou County Food Bank East will be offering a Christmas hamper this year, thanks to donations from partners, which will include the fixings for a holiday meal on top of the usual items they get each month. Manning thanked all of the 55 volunteers who help keep the food bank going, along with the community for its generosity.