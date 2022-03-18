Demand at Pictou County Food Bank Rising

With the recent spike in gas prices, Pictou County Food Bank day manager Mario Courchesne said they also saw a jump in the number of people coming to the food bank.

Courchesne said the local facility is seeing 15 per cent more customers these days, noting they generally serve about 170 clients per week. When asked if there has been an increase in donations, Courchesne said they can always use more.

He said people can donate directly at Pictou County grocery stores or directly at the food bank, and even suggest people call ahead if there is a large donation to be made. The food bank is open three days a week , Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 8:30 am to 11:30 a.m..