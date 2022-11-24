Demand at Port Hawkesbury Food Bank Rising

Leading up to the holidays, things are getting busy at the Port Hawkesbury Food Bank.

Food bank coordinator Mary Johnston said they are seeing new clients every week, noting the number of clients they see is on the rise, noting they average about 40 visitors per week. She said they started to see a jump in numbers over the fall.

For people interested in donating, they can send a e-transfer to porthawkesburyfoodbank@gmail.com or drop something off at 514 Granville Street on Monday’s from 8 a.m. untill 11 a.m.. The food bank is open on Tuesdays