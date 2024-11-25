Demand at the Antigonish Community Food Bank Rising

Antigonish Community Food Bank chair and volunteer Gordon Brenton said the facility helps around 400-450 people per month, with about 100 folks coming in per week.

Brenton said this is about a 15 to 20 per cent increase over last year.

With the holidays on the way, Brenton said around 350-400 people receive a holiday box with turkey or chicken, and enough supplies to get them into the New Year. He said they will see between $40,000 and $45,000 worth of food going out the door during the two weeks prior to Christmas.

Brenton thanked residents for their donations and the food banks volunteers for their work over the entire year.