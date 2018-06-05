Demonstrators hold Protest in Antigonish over Kinder Morgan Pipeline Purchase by Federal Government

About 30 local people took part in a national day of action to stop the Kinder Morgan pipeline

buyout.

Residents held signs outside of Central Nova MP Sean Fraser’s Antigonish office Monday to protest the Canadian government’s plan to spend $4.5 billion to buy the pipeline.

Local organizer Patrick Yancey is with Fair Climate Transition, a grassroots advocacy group advocating for a shift to 100 per cent renewable energy. Yancey said the fact the government had $4.5 billion to spend on the pipeline came as a surprise to many Canadians, noting the money could be used to build the world’s largest solar power plant 16 times over or resolve all of the drinking water issues in Canada’s First Nations communities.

Yancey said he hopes the local action and the others happening around the country will give the federal government pause and hopefully make them reconsider.