A Petit-de-Grat man was one of two recent recipients of the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery. Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston handed one of the awards to Dennis Bonin at a Halifax ceremony on Thursday.

On July 19, 2025, Bonin was fishing in Petit-de-Grat when he saw a man jump from a wharf into strong currents. When the man didn’t surface, Bonin jumped in and made two attempts to help. He brought the man to a ladder attached to the wharf but couldn’t remove him from the water. He did chest compressions for about 20 minutes until emergency responders arrived and saved the man.