Dennis Flood Becomes New Chair of St. FX Board of Governors

St. FX University’s Board of Governors has a new chair. He’s Dennis Flood, Director and

Portfolio Manager with Scotia Wealth Management. He begins his three year term on July first. Flood, a 1980 graduate from St. FX served on the board previously from 2010 to 2016.

Flood, from Rothesay, New Brunswick, has been in the financial services industry for more than 30 years. His connection with St. FX runs deep. His wife Madonna is also a graduate, as well three of their four children. Six of his siblings also attended St. FX.

Flood succeeds 1985 graduate Michael Boyd as chair. Boyd started his term with the board in 2017.