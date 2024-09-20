Listen Live

Department of Health and Wellness Adds 14 Pharmacies to the Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinic Pilot Program, including Several Local Outlets

Sep 20, 2024 | Regional News

The Department of Health and Wellness announced 14 new pharmacies are joining the community pharmacy primary care clinic pilot program, while the six Lawtons Pharmacy walk-in clinic sites transitioned to the community pharmacy primary care clinic pilot program.

New community pharmacy primary care clinics opening this fall include Mackeigans Pharmacy, in Whycocomagh and Guysborough PharmaChoice in Guysborough

The Lawtons Pharmacy Walk-in Clinic+ sites joining the community pharmacy primary care clinic model includes the Lawtons Pharmacy Clinic in New Glasgow.


