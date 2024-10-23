Design Work on Port Hasting Rotary Upgrades Finished; Tender to be Posted Soon

Design work on upgrades to the Port Hastings rotary are complete and the province expects a tender to go out in the coming weeks.

The provincial government yesterday announced the upgrades to connect highways 104 and 105, Trunk 4 and Route 19 are on the way.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said the work is a long time coming, noting a previous design for the work didn’t do a lot to address traffic issues that happen when the swing bridge is open at the Canso Causeway.

MacMaster said it is a big project that will take place in phases, adding he is hopeful the end result will work better for residents. Construction is expected to begin early this winter and be completed in late 2028. A release from the government states the project will include a bridge over Trunk 4 and a new sidewalk system so pedestrians can access local businesses without having to cross Highway 105.