Desmond Fatality Inquiry Final Report and Recommendations to be Released January 31st at Port Hawkesbury Courthouse

The proceedings for the Desmond Fatality Inquiry will resume on Wednesday, January 31, at the Port Hawkesbury courthouse. The purpose of this appearance is to release Judge Paul Scovil’s final report and recommendations.

The final report and recommendations from the Inquiry must be filed with the Provincial Court, with a copy provided to the Minister of Justice and released to the public on the Desmond Fatality Inquiry website.

The proceedings will begin at 11 a.m.