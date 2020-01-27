Desmond Fatality Inquiry Set to Begin Today

The Fatality Inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family is scheduled to begin

today. The hearing was to begin last November, but the commissioner overseeing the inquiry, provincial court judge Warren Zimmer received a request for an adjournment from the newly appointed lawyer for the family of Desmond’s wife.

Zimmer granted the adjournment to allow Ricky and Thelma Borden’s lawyer time to review more than 120,000 pages of evidence. The inquiry will run until March 5th before it recesses

The Inquiry’s mandate is to determine the circumstances under which the deaths of Desmond and his family occurred. It will also investigate whether Desmond and his family had access to mental health and domestic violence intervention services and whether he should have been able to buy a rifle.

On January 3rd, 2017; the bodies of Desmond, an Afghanistan war veteran; his wife, their 10-year-old daughter and Desmond’s mother were found in a house in Upper Big Tracadie. It was later determined that Desmond took the lives of his family before he took his own.