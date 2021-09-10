Desmond Fatality Inquiry to Resume Monday

The Desmond Fatality Inquiry will resume evidentiary hearings in the courthouse in Port Hawkesbury on Monday at 9:30. Proceedings are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday set aside, if needed.

The Inquiry previously adjourned on June 23rd. Judge Warren Zimmer and Inquiry lawyers have been reviewing evidence presented so far and have been preparing a schedule for the remaining witnesses.

At the conclusion of the proceedings later this fall, Judge Zimmer is expected to finalize his written report, with findings and recommendations.

The inquiry is examining why Lionel Desmond, an Afghanistan war veteran, fatally shot his wife, daughter and mother in their home in Upper Big Tracadie before taking his own life on January 3rd, 2017